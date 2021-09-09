Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN) Director Acquires C$11,137.50 in Stock

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN) Director David Grenville Thomas acquired 22,500 shares of Westhaven Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,137.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,534,100.

WHN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,003. Westhaven Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.62. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$61.21 million and a P/E ratio of -24.25.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.10 price objective on Westhaven Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.