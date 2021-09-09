Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westport Fuel Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $568.96 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 7,163,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after purchasing an additional 597,118 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 24.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,832,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,301,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 123,863 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 253.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,781,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $9,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.