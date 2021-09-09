WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Cap of $752.74 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002189 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $752.74 million and $29.33 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00067394 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00028908 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007813 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 940,085,720 coins and its circulating supply is 740,085,719 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.