William J. Ruh Sells 55,000 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,118,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
nCino stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.74. 716,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,777. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and a PE ratio of -135.89. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 87.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of nCino by 146.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.