William J. Ruh Sells 55,000 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,118,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

nCino stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.74. 716,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,777. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and a PE ratio of -135.89. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair started coverage on nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 87.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of nCino by 146.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.