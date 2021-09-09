Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Sets New 1-Year High at $181.09

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $181.09 and last traded at $180.92, with a volume of 8631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Stephens raised their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.03 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.59.

The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.12, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

In other Wingstop news, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $406,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $62,146.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

