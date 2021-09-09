Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.88

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 10443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in Wipro by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Wipro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

