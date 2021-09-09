Wisetech Global (OTC:WTCHF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wisetech Global (OTC:WTCHF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $50.26 target price on the stock.

OTC WTCHF opened at $35.09 on Monday. Wisetech Global has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $36.18.

About Wisetech Global

Wisetech Global Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions to the logistics industry globally. The firm develops, sell, and implement software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information, domestically and internationally. Its software solutions include CargoWise One and Borderwise.

