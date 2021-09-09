Wisetech Global (OTC:WTCHF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wisetech Global (OTC:WTCHF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $50.26 target price on the stock.
OTC WTCHF opened at $35.09 on Monday. Wisetech Global has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $36.18.
About Wisetech Global
