WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

MAPS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.55. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that WM Technology will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $91,421,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

