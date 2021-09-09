Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 63.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,427,000 after purchasing an additional 286,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,163,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Woodward by 1,302.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 149,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,224,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $119.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $130.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

In related news, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $500,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,178. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

