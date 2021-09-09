Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.00

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 17950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

About Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM)

WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.

