Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.95 billion and approximately $767.03 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $432.05 or 0.00926656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00067889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00131870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00192541 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,603.22 or 0.99955144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.22 or 0.07207044 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.37 or 0.00850146 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,831,884 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars.

