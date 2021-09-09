XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XBiotech by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 138.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 69,369 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in XBiotech by 43.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XBiotech alerts:

In other news, CEO John Simard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,173,166 shares in the company, valued at $75,742,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XBiotech stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. XBiotech Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $21.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT).

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.