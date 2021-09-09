Xend Finance Price Tops $0.26 (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $879,272.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 27.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00062881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00133290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.23 or 0.00192476 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.10 or 0.07377302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,281.19 or 0.99830441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.89 or 0.00774142 BTC.

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

