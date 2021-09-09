XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Aegis began coverage on XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $287.07 million, a PE ratio of 120.86 and a beta of 0.90. XOMA has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $303,487.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in XOMA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in XOMA by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XOMA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in XOMA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

