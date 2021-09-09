XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Sells $589,920.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $589,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $578,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $591,920.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $677,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $681,680.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $736,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $680,160.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $641,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $670,800.00.

NASDAQ XPEL traded up $4.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,230. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.80. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 16.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

