Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg cut its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 308,800 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yamana Gold by 1.2% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,978,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 35,801 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Yamana Gold by 6.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,127,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 258,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AUY shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

AUY stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $6.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

