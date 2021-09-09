Ycash (YEC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $21,034.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Ycash has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $21,034.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.00296177 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00149329 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00178038 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002405 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002510 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,552,294 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

