Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $14.48

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.48, but opened at $13.61. Youdao shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 582 shares traded.

DAO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of -0.63.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Youdao by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after acquiring an additional 94,664 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Youdao by 53.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

