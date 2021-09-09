Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Arlo Technologies reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The company had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 555.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 530,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after purchasing an additional 651,359 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

ARLO traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $6.31. 10,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,355. The firm has a market cap of $523.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.75. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

