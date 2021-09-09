Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Church & Dwight posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $96.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after buying an additional 73,437 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,273,000 after buying an additional 78,659 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 60.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

