Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Million

Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce $4.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $13.50 million. CRISPR Therapeutics posted sales of $150,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,206.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $907.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $901.00 million to $928.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $49.98 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,264,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.46. The company had a trading volume of 788,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,142. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.08 and its 200-day moving average is $124.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

