Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $348.61 Million

Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to post $348.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $327.00 million and the highest is $355.62 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $295.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 266,956 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 353,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,719. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

