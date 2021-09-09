Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Will Post Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will announce earnings per share of $2.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60. Raymond James posted earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.65 to $10.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%.

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. boosted their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Raymond James by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Raymond James by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Raymond James by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $137.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $143.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Raymond James’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, August 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 20th.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

