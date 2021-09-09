Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to post $59.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Beauty Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will report full-year sales of $238.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.00 million to $243.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $299.55 million, with estimates ranging from $292.50 million to $306.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Beauty Health.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $734,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,439,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,201. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68. The Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $28.37.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

