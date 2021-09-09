Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. The Macerich reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

MAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.12.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in The Macerich by 14.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

