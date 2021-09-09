Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 7,427.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,701 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $8,473,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $9,732,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 92.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,005,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 484,467 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,566,000 after acquiring an additional 314,387 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRTX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $12.16. 212,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,055. The firm has a market cap of $936.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 362.16 and a quick ratio of 362.16. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -57.55%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

