Zacks: Analysts Expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. AMC Networks posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,138,000 after acquiring an additional 64,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,152,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,601,000 after acquiring an additional 39,723 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,259,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after acquiring an additional 62,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,650,000 after acquiring an additional 62,110 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,922,000 after acquiring an additional 79,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

