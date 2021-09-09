Zacks: Analysts Expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.10 Million

Analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to report sales of $48.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. CNB Financial reported sales of $41.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $189.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.30 million to $189.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $196.20 million, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $196.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.78%.

CCNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 71.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in CNB Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 179,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

CCNE stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. 33,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,117. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

