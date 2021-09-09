Zacks: Analysts Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.71. JELD-WEN posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

NYSE:JELD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 688,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,214. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $1,071,695.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,633,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 264,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

