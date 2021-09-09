Zacks: Analysts Expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will report $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.57. McDonald’s reported earnings per share of $2.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $9.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $10.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s stock opened at $238.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

