Zacks: Analysts Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.39. Nordstrom posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. The company’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS.

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,117,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,437. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,714.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $698,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth about $2,602,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 419.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 162.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

