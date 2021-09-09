Zacks: Analysts Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to announce sales of $300.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.50 million and the lowest is $297.50 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $428.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in OPKO Health by 11,511.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 31.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after buying an additional 1,779,991 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth approximately $7,080,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth approximately $5,022,000. 26.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPK stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.66. 6,703,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,455. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.74. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97.

OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

