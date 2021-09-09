Zacks: Analysts Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. PepsiCo posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $156.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.75. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.