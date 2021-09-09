Zacks: Analysts Expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Announce $2.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings of $1.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $177.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $131.44 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

