Zacks: Analysts Expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to Post $2.03 EPS

Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.86 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $4.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.06. The company had a trading volume of 427,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,245. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.00. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

