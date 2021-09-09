Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.39 Million

Brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to post sales of $47.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.87 million and the highest is $48.90 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $45.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $192.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.40 million to $192.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $196.89 million, with estimates ranging from $182.26 million to $210.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

CTRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 77,612 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,282. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

