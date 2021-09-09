Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.70. Conn’s reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 128%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CONN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $43,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $44,573.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,192. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 399.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $22.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $660.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.58.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

