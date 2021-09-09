Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.57. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The company had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HEP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,985. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

