Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

HLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,843,000 after acquiring an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,131,000 after purchasing an additional 412,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $25,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,132. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

