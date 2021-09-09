Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Resideo Technologies posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 453,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 32.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

