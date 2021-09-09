Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.25. SS&C Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.25 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,188,000 after buying an additional 3,631,504 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,459,000 after purchasing an additional 373,392 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,867,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,236,000 after purchasing an additional 284,653 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,416,000 after purchasing an additional 442,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

