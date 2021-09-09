Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%.

Shares of UNIT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.95. 1,320,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,863. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 653.00 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Uniti Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 666,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Uniti Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.