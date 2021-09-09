Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.18 Million

Analysts predict that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will post $338.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $333.35 million and the highest is $343.00 million. Verso posted sales of $306.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verso.

VRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. B. Riley downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 109,825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,258. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $636.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -10.15%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

