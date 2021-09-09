Zacks: Brokerages Expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The business had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QFIN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,642. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.53. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,651,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,958,000 after purchasing an additional 135,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,742,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,446,000 after purchasing an additional 947,728 shares during the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,699,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,792,000 after buying an additional 796,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

