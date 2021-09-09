Zacks: Brokerages Expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Million

Analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to post $1.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. AC Immune posted sales of $1.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year sales of $42.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $81.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $98.68 million, with estimates ranging from $86.80 million to $110.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 405.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Sunday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. 366,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,211. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $524.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 10,327.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 569.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 221.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

