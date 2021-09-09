Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.76. Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guaranty Bancshares.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.05 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

GNTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after buying an additional 94,339 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $33.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $402.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.