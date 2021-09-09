Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.78.

Shares of NYSE NSA traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.30. 5,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,342. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 77.03 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

