Zacks: Brokerages Expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.05 million.

WTTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Select Energy Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Select Energy Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Select Energy Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTTR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.17. 246,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,090. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $558.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

