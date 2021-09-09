Zacks: Brokerages Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will announce $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.15. WestRock reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in WestRock by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in WestRock by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in WestRock by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.89. 25,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86. WestRock has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.