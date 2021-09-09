Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on XHR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,600,000 after buying an additional 758,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,956,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,064,000 after buying an additional 281,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,175,000 after buying an additional 94,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,479,000 after buying an additional 536,073 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after buying an additional 65,350 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.66. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

